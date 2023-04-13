SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Lakeside students are learning about teamwork, math and science as they prepare to see if their robots have what it takes at the 13th annual AWT Robobots Competition.
AWT is Ohio’s largest regional combat robotics competition and it will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland.
This year, Lakeside junior high and high school students have engineered their robots with spikes, spinning blades and beater bars, all with high hopes for a win.
It’s the second year junior high students have competed and the first for high schoolers, said Aaron Chamberlain, seventh-grade science teacher.
“We had three robots competing in last year’s junior high competition, with our best robot coming in fifth place,” he said.
Math teacher Jostalyn Krider is in charge of the high school team, which is entering two robots.
When sophomore Ruth Carcell heard about building battle-ready robots, she was in to win!
“I’m not exceptional in math or science but I thought it was was cool to build robots,” she said.
This junior high team is entering two robots this year, as well, under Chamberlain’s direction.
“When I started the program last year with seventh graders, I did so with the thought that in two years, we would have high school team members with two years of experience,” he said. “Our eighth graders that have continued with the team are already looking forward to next year.”
Eighth-grade student Eleanor Cherch said her team didn’t place last year, but she’s more confident with this year’s entries.
The competition involves robots, created and controlled by students from area schools, fighting against each other, like on the TV show “BattleBots.”
“This is really fun for the kids, though the main idea is to connect students with local companies in the manufacturing industry, so they can learn about careers in manufacturing,” Chamberlain said.
The JuniorBots competition, which is the junior high level, has a three-pound robot weight limit. The high school robots can weigh up to 15 pounds.
“The robots have a lot of power and can be pretty dangerous, so the battles actually take place in an arena made from bulletproof glass,” he said. “Students learn a lot about safety and how to properly use manufacturing tools.”
Chamberlain and Krider said they couldn’t make this happen without strong support from local industry.
The companies donate thousands of dollars in materials, as well as many hours, sending engineers, welders, machinists, programmers, and even company owners to help the students build the robots.
The companies helping this year, include: Iten Defense, Iten Industries, Penco Tool, Programming Electronics Academy, Creekside Welding & Machine (Girard, Pa.), Grand River Rubber & Plastics and Premix-Hadlock.
