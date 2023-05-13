SAYBROOK — Large clouds of colored powder hung over the Lakeside High School campus on Friday afternoon as students ran to help those with cancer stay in the area to receive treatment.
The Lakeside Loop Colors for Cancer was started in 2014 to raise money, and awareness, for the efforts in fighting cancer. Lisa Raffa said her father, Tony Martino, died of cancer in 2013 and Lakeside girls basketball coach Rob Livingston in 2014.
Raffa began the event in 2014 and has been doing so ever since except during 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic plagued the area.
Raffa gathered the participants in the gymnasium and thanked them for their help in making the event a reality. She said 140 students paid $15 each to run and another 200 students paid $5 to throw colored powder at their classmates.
She said this is the first year the UH Conneaut Seidman Cancer Center will be the sole beneficiary of the fundraising efforts. She said the money raised will be in the area of $1,500.
Denise DiDonato, director of operations and critical services at UH Conneaut Medical Center, attended the event and thanked the students for their generosity.
She said local fundraisers assist the hospital in providing local care for those dealing with cancer. She said area residents deeply appreciate receiving treatment in the county.
Raffa also remembered Livingston and other Ashtabula Area City Schools staff who have died from cancer and also celebrated the survivors.
A six member singing group of Lakeside High School students sang for the event as the participants showed their t-shirts that described who they were running for during the Friday event.
Some of the participants broke to the front of the pack immediately while others jogged slowly, or walked, ss they waited to get blasted by their classmates.
Lakeside High School teacher Teresa Stopek said she is thankful for the event.
“It has been 21 years,” Stopek said of her original diagnosis with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2002. She said the event allows people to tell their stories and makes people more aware of what cancer patients go through during the treatment process.
