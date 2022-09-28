SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Lakeside Society for the Performing Arts celebrated an internationally renowned organist in town and their joining of the Ashtabula Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday afternoon at Lakeside High School.
More than 40 students from After School Discovery attended a performance by Steven Ball, who has performed around the world, on Tuesday afternoon in the Lakeside Performing Arts Center at Lakeside High School.
The students witnessed a ribbon cutting, then interacted with Ball before he played the large pipe organ in coordination with a more-than-a-century old silent movie, Buster Keaton’s “One Week.” Ball also performed on Tuesday evening for the public during a full-length silent film called “Safety Last.”
Ball organized a question and answer time with the students and explained how a pipe organ works.
“The organ is a really old instrument,” Ball said. He said it dates back to the ancient Greeks. He said a barber invented the organ around 2,500 years ago when he realized compressed air created whistling sounds.
He also explained how the early days of films occurred in the United States. “A film is a series of pictures played really fast,” Ball said.
A student brought up the earliest films, which were basically flash cards played quickly.
“This film is 130 years old,” Ball said before the performance.
Prior to the afternoon seminar with the students, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the organization’s joining the chamber of commerce. An assortment of board members, school leaders and political leaders participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony on stage in front of the pipe organ.
AACC Executive Director Greg Church welcomed the group to the chamber, and Kathy Milford, vice president and operations, shared some history and the role the board has in creating programming and maintaining the organ.
