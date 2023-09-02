image_50756353.JPG

Lakeside Junior High football player, Matthew Covell, holds American flags removed from Edgewood Cemetery last Sunday. The team volunteered to help remove the flags for the American Legion Post No. 103.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Lakeside Junior High football team learned valuable lessons on Sunday, volunteering to remove American flags from the graves of veterans.

The team gathered at Edgewood Cemetery and collected hundreds of flags all while taking in the patriotism and sacrifice of men and women who once shared the same community and walked the same streets.

“Seeing the hundreds of flags on the graves of people who lived in my community and volunteering for these heroes feels great,” Lakeside Junior High School quarterback Gus Petros said.

LJHS football coach, Kevin Crockett, said the Lakeside sports teams have partnered with the American Legion for the past five years.

“Lakeside Youth Football, Lakeside Junior High Football, Lakeside High School Baseball and Lakeside Golf have all participated,” he said. “It’s important to give back and support those who supported and protected us. “

Crockett organized the volunteers and has done so since 2018.

