SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Lakeside High School students heard messages of self-worth and the importance of mental health on Thursday during an assembly organized by a fellow student.
Izaiyah McKee went to LHS Principal Markiel Perkins and presented the idea of having a mental health awareness assembly, Perkins said.
Perkins said he was excited about the idea.
“We have had a challenging year,” he said.
Tre Scruggs and Luis Figueroa, both graduates, shared their stories and music with the students who were allowed to come to the front of the auditorium to listen to the music up close and personal.
McKee spoke about the importance of building up other students rather than tearing them down.
“We need to lift each other up. What else will get us to where we want to be>” he said.
Figueroa, 29, talked about the importance of listening to teachers and other authority figures ... or learning the hard way.
“How many of you [sometimes] feel depressed?” Figueroa said. He told the students that many people have such thoughts and it is important to talk to others and reach out for help.
“We all have good days and bad days,” he said.
Figueora said he was wild in high school and it took him 10 years to learn his lesson.
“I was wild ... I grew up in a wild neighborhood,” he said.
After learning life lessons Figueroa, said he is now in a better place.
“I found out I can make a difference and you can make a difference. ... The sky is the limit,” he said.
Scruggs, also a graduate who was deeply involved with student council, shared some of hip hop and rhythm and blues Music. He said he dealt with mental health issues in his home from a very early age and wanted to reach out to students to let them know people care.
Scruggs said his music work has generated more than $1 million but people are what’s important. He sang several songs detailing challenges people face in 2022.
Scruggs has built his music audience over the last 10 years and now travels two weeks a month doing performances throughout the country including in Miami, Atlanta and Los Angeles.
“The teachers see something in you and that is why they are trying to correct your actions,” Scruggs said of the importance of listening to teachers.
“There are people outside this building that really care about you,” Scruggs said.
