Devastating winds and intense rain provided a former Ashtabula man a challenging and scary evening as the eye of Hurricane Ian came right over their home in Fort Myers, Florida.
Lakeside High School graduate Greg Ackley survived the hurricane Wednesday near Fort Myers, but not without a few nervous moments.
Ackley said he and his wife Kara and 17-month-old son Soren moved into their dream house in April and were concerned as the storm became more intense. He said he works in a hospital and was on the job when the mandatory evacuation order came.
“By the time I got home all the hotels on the east coast were full. It was less safe at that time to travel then to stay,” he said.
“While the wind was rattling the house/shutters, it was scary. ... The hardest part was watching the road in front of my house quickly flood and turn into a river from the rain/storm surge. My wife and I were in tears as I had to grab pool flotation devices and put my 17-month-old son in them [for precautionary measures],” he said.
Clover, the Ackleys’ pet rabbit, got special attention. He was placed on a table with the family’s valuables.
Ackley said the flooding eventually stopped just short of the house as the eye of the hurricane passed. He said another couple of hours and the house would have flooded.
“The eye of the storm passed over us briefly, and I believe we spent four to five hours in the eye wall. Winds were between 105-155 miles per hour, according to my phone at the time before we lost power,” Ackley said.
