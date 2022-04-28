SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Lakeside High School students competed against one another in a variety of events on Thursday during class tournaments.
Tug of war, obstacle courses, dodgeball and eating contests were just a few of the experiences that brought some fun and frivolity to the waning school year.
Many students dressed in costumes during the competitions held in the school’s gymnasium.
Teachers judged the competitions and assisted students in getting to the right event and announcing the rules.
The seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshman all competed against each other with points given for each event they won.
Students not participating sat in the bleachers and cheered their classmates on to victory while those on the gym floor fired up their fellow classmates with cheers and pats on the back.
