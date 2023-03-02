ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — In anticipation of summer time fun, the Ashtabula Township Park Commission has its 2023 season boat launch passes on sale for $60 the entire month of March.
Come April 1, the price goes up to $80.
The daily launch fee is $6.
The passes can be purchased Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park office, 1700 E. First St., Ashtabula.
Lake Shore Park is a popular place from Memorial Day to Labor Day for boaters, swimmers, vintage car cruises and family gatherings.
The park boasts four pavilions and reservations are now available for summer picnics, graduations and family reunions, said Peggy Davis, administrative manager of the park commission.
The Tourist, Overlook and Rock Garden pavilions cost $50 when reserved for a weekend and holidays or $20 Monday through Thursday. Each pavilion has water, electric and charcoal grills. The Main pavilion can be reserved for $10 per row seven days per week or the whole west end can be reserved for $200.
Davis urges people to make their reservations as early as possible, as dates fill up.
In addition to private picnics, parties and reunions, several public events are planned come summer at the park, including a Patriot Day Event, disc golf and the Rib Burn-Off.
Two years ago, park officials replaced the decades-old playground equipment with $40,000 in new slides and swings.
Lake Shore Park offers many other amenities, including a concession stand, horseshoe pits, bocce courts, volleyball courts and a large beach with lifeguards in the summer. A waterfowl pond offers visitors a view of a swan and ducks. A pair of peacocks are penned next to the pond.
For more information on boat passes or pavilion rentals, call the park office by phone 440-964-3819 or by email at lakeshore1@windstream.net.
