ASHTABULA — A historic bowling alley burned to the ground early Saturday morning, with flames climbing high at Lakeshore Lanes.
Ashtabula firefighters said the call came in at 12:15 a.m., and when firefighters arrived on the scene they found the building on fire, said Ashtabula Fire Captain Jeff Giantonio.
He said the firefighters were not able to fight the fire too aggressively, because of a roof structure susceptible to collapsing.
Giantonio said the building is a total loss. He said firefighters were able to save a small addition on the back of the building, but the roof did collapse.
Giantonio said he did not have a damage estimate, and the cause of the fire was unknown. Because of the severe damage, Giantonio said the cause of the fire might never be known.
Early Saturday morning, people came by the bowling alley to take pictures of the devastation.
The Lakeshore Lanes Facebook page also indicated the cause of the was unknown and thanked the community for showing support. "It has been a terrible day for us. We want to give everyone an update on Lakeshore Lanes. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. We don't know the cause of the fire either," the post states.
The bowling alley has been the home for bowling leagues for decades. Lakeshore Lanes was also the host of the Lakeside Dragons bowling team as well.
