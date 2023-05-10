ASHTABULA — The Lake Shore Artists 2022 Show is on display throughout May in the gallery at the Ashtabula Arts Center.
The Lake Shore Artists group came together in November 1973 as the Professional Artists of Ashtabula County, and has since expanded to include amateur artists, students, and others interested in visual arts.
The club’s mission is to encourage the visual arts a community endeavor through education, exhibits, and participation in civic events in the area. Club members sponsor an annual show and sale every May, and meet Fridays at the Arts Center.
There will be a reception, free and open to the public, from 6-8 p.m. Friday.
The Ashtabula Arts Center gallery is open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., as well as before productions and during intermission. Admission to the gallery is free.
Ohio Arts Council helped fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
