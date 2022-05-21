Ashtabula County's neighbor to the north – Lake Erie – is expected to offer a good fishing experience in 2022, experts say.
The lake remains an important sport fishing destination, and folks who dip a line into its waters are usually rewarded, said Carey Knight, fish biologist with the Ohio Division of Wildlife's Fairport Harbor research unit. This year will be no exception, he said.
“Lake Erie is a great fishery,” Knight said. “It's very productive.”
The lake's signature fish, the walleye, continues to thrive, Knight said. This year's forecasts are outstanding, he said.
“Lake Erie is the walleye capital of the world,” Knight said. “I don't remember it being this good. Every year a new hatch breaks a record.”
It's rare for someone determined to catch walleye to go home empty-handed, Knight said. “There are more and more stories about people catching walleye in different ways,” he said.
Folks are even finding success along the shore, Knight said. “Walleye fishing is never easier than it is now,” he said.
Some species aren't as plentiful. Lake Erie's yellow perch population hasn't enjoyed similar growth, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The ODNR divides the lake into three zones when analyzing perch hatches. While the west zone has seen “average to very strong” hatches the past several years, the central and east sones (which include the waters off Ashtabula County) has experienced “poor” numbers, says the ODNR.
“The population has remained below average since the mid-2000s,” according to the ODNR website.
There are many reasons for the variation, Knight said. “A lot of combinations affect yellow perch hatchings,” he said.
Fluctuating oxygen levels in the water are a major factor, as is the impact climate change has had on our winters, Knight said. Warmer winters has resulted in “crazy long spring (seasons),” he said.
The result is less ice cover on the lake, and some biologists theorize that lack of long-term ice gives perch eggs less time to grow strong, he said.
But while not plentiful, perch can still be found by avid anglers, Knight said. “They are there,” he said.
Water levels in Lake Erie are also a factor. Low levels can negatively impact the development of fish habitat. High levels make more habitat, Knight said. Water levels can also affect the amount of sediment that enters the lake via erosion, he said.
Harmful algal blooms, which contain potentially harmful toxins, are another concern. The blooms, caused by chemical run-off into the lake, can impact oxygen levels in the water, Knight said.
Biologists are also keeping a close eye on certain invasive species, such as the grass carp. This fish is an aggressive feeder and can lay waste to aquatic vegetation.
“They eat a lot of plant material,” Knight said.
Grass carp have been found in waterways and wetlands in the region, including the Grand and Cuyahoga rivers, but so far have not been detected in Lake Erie, Knight said. The ODNR and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are working together to trace the source of the carp, he said.
Despite all the environmental challenges, Lake Erie displays a remarkable resilience, Knight said. To some degree, it has shown the ability to heal itself, he said.
“(The lake) is going through a cycle,” Knight said. “It's system is adjusting. It is an extremely healthy lake.”
Fish are finding find ample supplies of plankton in the water, a food source that allows them to grow and flourish, Knight said.
“We're seeing good production,” he said. “There's food there (for the fish).”
Lake Erie is, and will continue to be, a very popular fishing destination, Knight said. “We go because we enjoy the experience,” he said.
And 2022 promises to provide plenty of good experiences for fishing folks, Knight said. “There will be a lot of happy people,” he said.
