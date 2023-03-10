JEFFERSON — Groups that rent the Ashtabula County fairgrounds for a weekend event are seeing costs jump as rising electric bills push up rent prices.
The Lake Erie Vaqueros, a group of cowboy mounted shooters who rent the fairgrounds four times a year, have a tough choice to make: Either pay the Fair Board double what they’re used to paying for a weekend or leave the venue where they’ve held their popular event for the past 15 years.
The Fair Board has hiked the 2023 weekend price up from $375 to $750.
R. David Davis, president of the Vaqueros, spoke to the Fair Board at its monthly meeting Wednesday night at the fairgrounds.
“I’m not here to argue with anybody. We’re just asking you to reconsider this increase,” Davis said. “It’s going to be difficult for local clubs to rent here.”
Fair Board member Jason Brinker said it’s a matter of finances.
“We’re losing money charging you guys for camping,” he said, noting he’s reviewed the electric bills and the increase is justified.
Davis said the Vaqueros use all their own equipment for announcing and dragging the arena.
“The only thing we use is the water tank,” he said. “We clean all the stalls and barn when we leave. We clean up everything. We leave the fairgrounds and barns in better shape than when we get them.”
Davis further pointed out that throughout the past 15 years, they have improved the fairgrounds in other ways:
• Installed windows in the bottom of the announcer booth.
• Helped pay for a roof over the pavilion.
• Repaired windows in the booth that were broke from someone mowing.
• Put a gate on the side of the arena.
In total, the group has given the Fair Board $15,460 from 2019-22, Davis said.
“We try to help out best we can,” said Karen Davis, secretary of the Lake Erie Vaqueros.
The Fair Board did not give a definitive answer at the meeting, but rather, went on to other business:
• The board approved a five-year lease with the Ashtabula County Commissioners at a cost of $1 a year.
• Electrician Jim Burns said he will install nine new LED lights in the Butler Building, as well as light switches at the door and a handful of outlets. The Fair Board approved the $2,950 contract with Burns for the work.
President Brian Edelman reminded everyone not to wait until just before the fair, slated for Aug. 8-13, to get all their electrical needs to him.
• The Fair Board voted to limit concession trailers to selling only four food items per trailer.
• Edelman successfully motioned to ban the sale of toy guns at the fair.
“Last year it was crazy,” he said. “Kids were running all over the place with plastic guns. For safety at the fair, I move we should ban toy gun sales.”
• It was reported that Fair Board member Herb Waters has lined up three burners for the Rib Burn Off, slated for June 17-18.
The Burn Off will coincide with the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure, which is expected to draw more than 1,000 bicyclists to northeast Ohio for a week of bicycling and sightseeing. The bicyclists will stay overnight three nights at the fairgrounds while in the area.
• The board approved new pricing for storage ($15 a foot), cars ($200), and motorcycles and golf carts ($100).
• The board approved hourly wages for fair workers as follows: $15 ground and parking workers, $18 gate workers and shuttle drivers, and $20 for the secretary under the grandstand.
• Ride passes will remain at $7 a day, but pit passes for demolition derby and truck and tractor pulls will cost $20.
The next Fair Board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on April 12 at the fairgrounds. The public is invited to attend.
