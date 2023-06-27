The search for a missing boater who was last seen after falling out of a boat on Lake Erie about four miles off the North Kingsville shoreline on Saturday night has been suspended, said Lt. William Kelley of the U.S. Coast Guard in Buffalo, N.Y.
“The active search has been suspended and is in a recovery mode,” Kelley said.
The U.S. Coast Guard and the Ashtabula County Water Rescue Team spent Saturday night and much of the day Sunday searching for a man who fell out of a boat into the water and lost contact with the boat.
Ed Koziol, coordinator of the ACWRT, said the team was not able to find the man on Sunday even though there were dogs that specialize in finding missing people on the job. The team was not on the water on Monday, said North Kingsville Fire Chief Kevin Hubbard.
Another man on the boat attempted to hold on to the man but was unable to do so, Hubbard said. The man on the boat was taken to shore by a Conneaut water rescue vessel and was able to go home that evening.
Kelley said the boat was 18 feet long and the man who fell into the water did not have a flotation device. The man in the boat did have a life preserver.
Kelley said it is very important for people to wear flotation devices while boating.
“Even though the temperatures are in the 70s and 80s, the water is colder than that,” he said.
Lake Erie temperatures are still in the 60s and can quickly lead to hypothermia.
Kelley said it is also important to file a float plan so people know where a boater was planning to go and what time they expected to return to shore.
Hubbard said both men are from Ashtabula County. Kelley said he was not able to release any further information on the age or home of the two men.
