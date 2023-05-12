ASHTABULA — Kent State University at Ashtabula students shared stories of taking non-traditional paths to receiving degrees on Thursday night during its 76th Commencement.
Michael Bugary left the University of California at Berkley in 2009 to pursue his dream of playing professional baseball after he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox before receiving his degree.
The dream didn’t go as planned and three years into his professional baseball career, Bugary suffered a career-ending injury.
From that point, he found himself on a dark road.
He said he had to deal with mental health issues, addiction and battled a rare brain cancer. Bugary said it was a difficult road as he lost his self-image that came from his athletic prowess.
When Bugary arrived on campus at KSUA, he was still struggling with self-esteem issues, but the campus students and staff helped put him back on the path to success in 2021.
Bugarysaid the access to professors and the relationships developed on a small campus helped him put his life back together.
“I forgot what it was like to be part of a team. My experience at Kent State Ashtabula gave me that back,” he said.
Bugary earned a degree in integrative studies with a focus in psychology and communications.
Courtney Johnson shared her journey, which began when she left college in 2003 and built a career before returning to school. Johnson earned a degree in technical and applied studies on Thursday night.
“I started my journey 20 years ago when I decided to [leave college],” she said.
Johnson, said her life has been full of ups and downs and starts and stops, but her family was always there for her.
“I’ve changed jobs, changed careers and moved back and forth across the country. I wouldn’t change a thing,” she said.
Johnson thanked all of her fellow graduates for being a part of her journey.
“We are here because we have chosen now to take this journey. ... I have seen people who have taken control of their story and not let other people write their story,” she said.
R. William Ayres IV, KSUA’s interim dean and chief administrative officer, welcomed the students, parents and friends to the ceremony.
“I am so grateful we can be back together. This is the first time we have been back together on campus since COVID [began],” he said.
Ayres also announced the winners of two awards given out earlier in the day. He said John Patterson received the Community Service Award for his commitment to education as a high school teacher and later as a state representative.
Brad Baranowski, who earned college credits while a student at Pymatuning Valley High school and then enrolled at KSUA, received the Roger T. Beitler Award for his educational achievements.
Baranowski went on from the Ashtabula campus to earn a history degree at Kent State, a master’s and doctorate from the University of Wisconsin and finally a law degree from Boston University School of Law.
He has served as a Supreme Court Fellow for the October 2022 term and was assigned to the Federal Judicial Center, where he is researching rules that govern complex litigation.
