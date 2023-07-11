ASHTABULA – Starting this fall, Kent State University will offer an evidence-based suicide prevention course through funding from the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation (OSPF).
Kent State is the first university in Ohio to provide the course to its students outside of the original course developers at the University of Cincinnati, Old Dominion University, and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio averaged more than 1,700 suicide deaths yearly between 2016-2021.
Despite the increasing numbers, there was little education for practitioners related to suicide prevention outside of their experience in the field. OSPF and its institutional partners have created this new course for colleges and universities to offer to undergraduate and graduate students.
Kent State is the first university to offer it (beyond those schools participating in OSPF’s pilot program). Kent State is not only offering the course to students in its new bachelor of social work program but extending the opportunity to all health profession students.
For more information, contact Jason Tirotta, manager, strategic communications and marketing for Regional Campuses, Kent State University, jtirotta@kent.edu, 440-964-4567, or Cassie Martindell, communications director, Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, cassie.martindell@ohiospf.org, 614-429-1528 ex. 113.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.