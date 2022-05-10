ASHTABULA — Clifford C. Corey Jr., 91, sat quietly as he was honored for his service to his country during the Korean War at a ceremony at Carrington Park on Monday afternoon.
Corey’s wife, Dorothy, wiped away tears as he was presented with several blankets, a pin and certificates of commendation. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1949-1953 after graduating in the Ashtabula High School class of 1949.
“This is such a great honor for him... too bad he has to be so old,” she said while thanking Carrington Park and the Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission for their work.
Ben Schwartfigure, director of the ACVSC, thanked Corey for his service and re-read his oath from when he joined the U.S. Navy, detailing the sacrifices Corey made while serving. “You were willing to put your life on the line,” he said.
One of the blankets included a picture of himself from his military service time. Dorothy Corey, who has been married to him for 28 years, said she didn’t know him from that era but wished she had.
Mark Baker, a board member for the ACVSC, read a poem honoring U.S. Navy veterans as well.
A medal from the South Korean Ministry of Patriots and Veterans was also placed over his neck by his wife, who then gave him a gentle kiss.
Dorothy Corey said he has two step-children, Denise and Dennis Sparks, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She said he retired from Southern Bell in Florida and is presently in hospice care at Carrington Park.
Dorothy Corey also thanked the staff of Carrington Park for their care for her husband.
