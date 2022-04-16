GENEVA TOWNSHIP — Easter came a week early for more than 180 people on Saturday as the Geneva-Madison Council 5286 of the Knights of Columbus provided free meals for the hungry.
The Knights of Columbus reached out to help those in need for the second year in a row by providing a meal of ham, potatoes, green beans, a roll and a dessert, said Paul Wadowick, a deputy grand knight with the Catholic fraternal organization.
David Zundel coordinated the dinner and is also the group's Grand Knight. He said his crew arrived around 6:30 a.m. to begin the cooking process and the first meals were delivered around noon.
Wadowick said the dinner was developed in response to the organization's COVID-19 attempt to "leave no neighbor behind." He said the first year about 81 people took part in the dinner last year and by early Afternoon Saturday more than 180 people had requested dinners.
A Knights of Columbus member coordinated a grant to help pay for the event, Wadowick said. He said people interested in having a meal provided were allowed to sign up well ahead of the event this year.
A group of seven volunteers did the cooking and some provided delivery service to those in the community. The organization is dedicated to serving the community, Wadowick said.
He said the event was advertised through Catholic churches in Geneva and Madison and members reached out to several apartment complexes where they thought the meals might be needed.
The organization holds a tabletop buyers market on the second and fourth Saturday of every month at the group's property on Route 20 in Geneva Township. Wadowick said the proceeds are used for works of charity in the community.
"Council 5286 is dedicated to serving church, school and community organizations in its western Ashtabula County and eastern Lake county service areas," stated a letter that went out with each dinner.
