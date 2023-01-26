SAYBROOK — Geneva-Madison Knights of Columbus Council 5286 is sponsoring its Free-Throw Contest, now in partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m., at Saint John School, 7911 Depot Rd.
The contest is open to all boys and girls ages 9-14 inclusive. Age eligibility is to be determined by the age of the contestant as of Jan. 1. The competition is open for youths from Saint John, Ashtabula, Geneva, and Madison school areas. All winners will move on to district, regional and state competitions.
