KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — A new world opened just outside the Kingsville Public Library on Saturday morning.
The library's new education and exploration garden was dedicated with more than 60 people in attendance.
Kingsville Public Library Executive Director Marianna Branch and the library's adult services coordinator, A.J. Petro, thanked many people and organizations that helped make the garden a reality.
Branch said it all started when a tree fell on a fence on the east side of the property.
Branch sent Petro an email regarding a possible grant and Petro took it from there. Branch said Petro applied for, and received, numerous grants to make the project a reality.
The garden will be open to people of all ages to enjoy the plants, chymes, chalkboards, murals and historic information, Branch said
The new garden cost about $14,000 and took about 18 months to complete.
"It is just a cozy place to be," Petro said.
Branch said the library will also coordinate with the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. She said an educational component of the garden includes a description on how water can return to the ground in a natural process that is shown through a rain barrel constructed in the garden.
"In the past 13 years I have been here, this is the most exciting project," Branch said.
One of several murals honors Carlotta Case Hall, a botanist who was born in Kingsville Township in 1880, and graduated from Cal Berkley in 1904. She was active in the suffrage movement.
State and local political leaders participated in the ceremony reading proclamations honoring the library for the creation of the garden.
After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, many of those in attendance took time to play the newly constructed chymes, check out words on the chalk boards and review the environmental and historical information.
"We are excited. We have been Kingsville residents for six years and are excited to see the community grow have integrated options like this," said Alex Sandella.
