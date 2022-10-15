Keeping families together is a key component of the Kinship program designed to help adult relatives assist children in difficult circumstances.
More than 160 children are presently in the Kinship program, which is administered through Ashtabula County Children Services.
Statistics displayed on the ACCS website indicate 10 percent of all families with children have a grandparent serving as the primary parent.
Kinship was started many years ago statewide, but has grown as state funding has improved to help families care for their children and provide specific skills to help families stay together.
Jasmine Hopson coordinates the program for ACCS, which seeks to help grandparents — or other relatives — find avenues to help children in difficult family situations.
It is a way to keep the children with people they know instead of moving them into a situation where they are meeting potential foster parents with no previous relationship.
The custody change often occurs because parents are no longer able to provide a safe or stable home for the children, Hopson said. Often the custody change is permanent while other times a parent may be able to change their lives and regain custody.
“Just recently I worked with a family who had custody when she (the child) was four and now (she is) 14,” Hopson said.
Kelli Drapp, assistant finance director for ACCS, said the state offers a website to assist families in the program. It is called OhioKAN Kinship and Adoption Navigator which is run through Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.
The site can be used to provide personalized programs to help families and employees of ACCS work to help families get the resources they need, Hopson said.
“Everyone knows someone who is probably raising somebody else’s children,” Hopson said.
Drapp said the agency philosophy, especially coming from state leadership, has shifted. “The initial plan is to find some kind of kinship,” she said.
“We want to make sure everyone gets help,” said ACCS Executive Director Tania Burnett.
Marie Wells presently has legal custody of three children that she is raising in her Ashtabula home. “I love kids,” she said while helping the youngest with his homework.
Wells has been taking legal custody of biological children and other foster children for many years. She said she took three children directly from the hospital.
“There is no shame in any of this,” Drapp said of the challenges parents face and may need time to change lifestyles so they can care for their children.
“Nine times out of 10 it is not a decision you make but (because of) circumstances you are needed to do it and you respond,” said Cheryl Guyton who used to work for ACCS and now cares for family members children.
Gutyon said she found herself raising children of relatives before and the Kinship program is helpful. “It makes an immense difference to have a kinship worker you can call,” she said.
