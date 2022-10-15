The opportunity to provide children with care, by people they know and love , is a key component of the Kinship program coordinated by Ashtabula County Children Services.
More than 160 children are being cared for by family members, or people the children have known for a long time, according to ACCS records The agency provides services to assist the relatives, often grandparents, as they seek to raise the children.
A support group is available for the families and a variety of other services are available to assist the families, said Jasmine Hobson, who coordinates the program for ACCS.
A summer picnic at Lake Shore Park was one way the families were able to support each other and have a good time. A variety of similar events are held throughout the year.
A large percentage of families with children are now led by grandparents who have custody of their children’s children.
