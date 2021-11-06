KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — A new blessing box has been constructed at the Kingsville Public Library thanks to Nickolas Mason, who decided to build the box as his Eagle Scout project.
"We partnered up with both the library and the Kingsville Presbyterian Church," Mason said.
He watched over fellow Troop 11 Boy Scouts working on the project. He said plans began more than a year with the assistance of Allen Fazenbaker, who helps Eagle Scout candidates work on their projects.
"He helped me with ideas and finalizing plans," Mason said.
He said the project also included a lot of paperwork, emails and communication with officials from the Lake Erie Boy Scout Council and others.
Mason worked with other scouts and scout leaders Mike Corbitt and John Repasky on Saturday afternoon putting together the box, which will stand on the north side of the library near a library sign constructed by Troop 11 Eagle Scout Dylan French.
The scout troop has been sponsored by Kingsville Presbyterian Church for close to 100 years, with records dating back to the 1920s, and has a long history of Eagle Scouts as well.
Repasky is the scout master and believes emphasizing the Eagle Scout option is important.
"In my opinion it is the ultimate goal in scouting. ... It is a privilege to part of it," he said.
Mason said he earned 44 merit badges and learned a lot of about organization and time management during the project. He said he is a senior at Edgewood High School and hopes to continue his education next year at Kent State Ashtabula.
The final stage of the project will be a Board of Review that makes sure the project meets the standards as planned, said Corbitt, an assistant scout master.
The blessing box allows people to donate a variety of items that others might need. People can take them as needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.