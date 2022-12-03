KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — Families gathered for "Winter Celebration" for the first time in three years on Saturday at the Simak Welcome Center at the Kingsville Public Library.
The event used to draw so many people that multiple days needed to be scheduled to meet the demand, but the coronavirus pandemic changed that, said Kingsville Public Library Youth Services and Outreach Coordinator Dani Weiser-Cline.
She said the event was well attended on Saturday.
"We are excited about the children," she said.
The celebration was not just for children.
"It is one of our family events," Weiser-Cline said.
There were multiple stations for families to experience. The options included a Santa Helper's table, a coloring station, a Christmas card making station and glitter jars.
A story time was also planned.
"Eveyrbody will leave with a book," Weiser-Cline said.
She said a dinosaur science kit would be given to children as well.
"The children will then have something science-related to do during the holiday break," she said.
Santa was also posing for pictures.
"I am from Kingsville. and this is something I grew up doing. I want to pass that along to my children," Weiser-Cline said.
Volunteer helpers added to the atmosphere, dressed in colorful holiday garb and helping younger children when needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.