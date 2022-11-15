ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A new retail store focusing on communication, Internet and many other services openeid with a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon.
The new store is located at 2101 Metcalf Drive and will offer many services, including communication options, Internet, entertainment and security, said assistant store manager Laurie Zaller.
“We did a soft opening over the last several weeks. We have had a great response,” Zaller said. She said the company has put a large investment in fiber networks in the Ashtabula area.
She said the store offers high-speed Internet and many other options.
“This is our first retail office in Ohio,” Zaller said.
The ribbon cutting was sponsored by the Ashtabula Area Chamber of Commerce and was emceed by AACC Director Greg Church.
“This space is really nicely set up. ... We are really happy to have you in Ashtabula Township,” Church said.
Kinetic by Windstream Regional Operations President Susan Schraibman attended the groundbreaking and thanked area political leaders for their assistance in making the store a reality.
Schraibman said the company has invested $2 billion in fiberoptic lines to insure high-speed Internet service reaches customers.
“We really strive to make Ashtabula residents lives better,” she said. Schraibman said the company also hires local residents to build and operate the systems.
Ashtabula Councilwoman Kym Foglio and Ashtabula Township Trustee Joe Pete attended the event. Pete gave the store a certificate of recognition.
