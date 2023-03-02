ASHTABULA — High-speed fiber broadband provider Kinetic on Tuesday donated $1,000 to the Ashtabula County YMCA’s annual Support Campaign at the Kinetic Connection Center, 2102 Metcalf Drive, Ashtabula.
The campaign raises money to help those in need afford Y membership and take part in its programs. More than 1,500 people, from children to older adults, benefited from Y assistance last year.
“Thank you so much for your generous contribution of $1,000 to provide needy financial assistance to children and families to be a part of the YMCA,” said Dale Nissley, interim chief executive officer. “Licensed childcare, swimming lessons, youth sports like basketball and soccer are but a few of the valuable activities that help youth grow up with values that build strong kids and strong communities.”
The campaign’s goal is to raise $85,000 by March 31.
“One of the beautiful things about the Ashtabula County YMCA is that it never turns anyone away due to an inability to pay,” said Jeanne Shearer, vice president of Kinetic State Government Affairs. “We are proud to support the Ashtabula County Y to help it empower young people, improve the health and well-being of people of all ages, and continue inspiring action for goodness in this great community.”
For more information about the Y’s campaign, visit its website or call 440-997-5321.
