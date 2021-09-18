ASHTABULA — Kids for Positive Change cleaned Walnut Beach on Saturday morning in Ashtabula while learning other ways to help the environment.
"Our big push is to help the community understand," said KPC director Camille Licate.
She said the important bridge between cleanup efforts and every day use of plastic is essential for the future of the planet.
Licate said she hopes to help people understand the need for lifestyle changes to alleviate the problems with plastic being disposed of throughout the world and creating pollution problems in the world's waters.
"Maybe there will be a time when we don't have to do these," Licate said after sending the Kids for Positive Change team out to the beach to pick up litter.
Tyree Street, a sixth grader at St. John School, said he has learned a lot in the Kids for Positive Change program.
"I learned more about how to respect the environment," he said.
Each team picking up litter received a sheet to mark down their findings which are then reported to the "Adopt-A-Beach" program to help chronicle waste around the world.
Licate said the data is then used to track the plastic problem world wide. She also said it is important for people to realize that plastic silverware isn't recyclable, plastic bags are a large part of the plastic glut and straws a big part of the plastics problem.
She said the pandemic has decreased some plastic use but increased others. Licate said the amount of plastic packaging is growing.
Licate said she is encouraging people to email local Public Broadcasting stations to carry the Kids for Positive change series on their station and urges others to do the same.
