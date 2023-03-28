ASHTABULA — More than 60 percent of rural Americans live in areas the National Institute of Health deem to be underserved by mental health professionals and only about 20 percent of social workers work in rural areas, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
These statistics, coupled with the high demand for licensed social workers in northeast Ohio, produce significant gaps in care for people needing social services.
Filling in gaps in rural areas is the primary aim of the Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) program offered through Kent State’s College of Applied and Technical Studies (CATS).
Recently approved by the Kent State Board of Trustees, Ashtabula area students are now able to apply for admission to the program, which will begin offering classes in Fall 2023.
“Social work is an extremely broad-based and versatile profession,” said Matt Butler, lecturer and program director Matt Butler. “This is the perfect fit for those who want to make a difference in their communities and in people’s lives, because the core values of the social work profession include service, social justice, integrity, competence, dignity and worth of the person, as well as understanding the importance of human relationships. Our program will give students the chance to gain the skills, knowledge and experience needed to live out those values as social work professionals.”
Rural communities are often underserved by mental health and social work professionals for several reasons, including the increase in labor shortages after the COVID-19 pandemic. While these areas often have strong cultures of volunteering and people willing to help those in need, those individuals often lack the education, experience and credentials needed to fill vacant spots.
Additionally, social work academic programs have traditionally been concentrated in areas with greater population density and resources, often in urban settings with a narrowed categorical focus, where a rural professional would require more general skills and a broader knowledge base.
“We want to allow people who are embedded in the communities they care about — where they live, work, spend time, have families, etc. — to have access to a career path and professional fulfillment for themselves while filling a need and doing important work in their communities,” Butler said.
The curriculum will provide students with an expansive knowledge base to the philosophical practice of social work, as well as practical experiences of the varied problems and issues faced while working in rural settings.
Courses will be available online and in-person to fit students’ schedules. In-person courses will be held at the Ashtabula, Salem and Tuscarawas campuses.
“It’s exciting and I’m very passionate about the idea of experimenting with different ways to provide educational content to students across the career spectrum,” said Butler, noting early inquiries to the program range from traditional-aged high school seniors to adults in their 60s with degrees and careers in other fields. Meeting A Growing Demand
A recent labor data report indicated that job postings for social workers increased by 21 percent in northeast Ohio from 2019 to 2020.
Students who graduate from the program will be eligible to test and become licensed social workers in Ohio. Qualified graduates of the BSW program can go on to enter an accredited Master of Social Work program in advanced standing status, which may significantly reduce the time needed to attain an advanced degree.
Licensed social workers can be employed in mental health and substance use disorder settings; child welfare agencies, medical settings; general social service and nonprofit agencies; criminal justice entities; government agencies; advocacy or public policy roles; elder-serving organizations; and other settings.
To learn more about the BSW degree, visit www.kent.edu/cats/bsw, email mabutle3@kent.edu, or call 440-964-4268.
