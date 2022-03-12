ASHTABULA — The chance to interact with potential students was at the center of a health-care event Saturday at Kent State Ashtabula.
High school students and their parents watched hands-on presentations and speakers explaining the many options in the world of health care.
Kent State Ashtabula Dean Susan Stocker, who plans to retire in June, was the main speaker.
"You can get the associate degree. ... Then your employer can pay for your bachelor's degree," Stocker said.
Stocker shared her history from earning an associate degree in nursing at Kent State Ashtabula to her present life as a university administrator. Stocker said she worked in hospitals and home health care and earned a bachelor's from Villa Maria in Erie and a master's from Case Western Reserve University.
Stocker emphasized that personality and interests are important in picking a career in health care.
"I never would be a critical care or emergency room nurse. That is not my thing," she said. "You have to decide what is important to you."
Stocker said there are programs at Kent State open to students interested in health care.
Nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, respiratory therapy and radiology are all possibilities for students, Stocker said.
The event was planned as the first of many attempts to reach out to high school students after two years of pandemic restrictions, organizers said.
"It was geared to high school, but anybody was welcome," said Paula Ghiz, an academic advisor at the school.
"Today is extremely important because we haven't had this opportunity for a while," said Julie Senita, senior program director of nursing at Kent State Ashtabula.
"We plan to repeat this at the end of May," Senita said.
She said there is a huge need for health care workers and so far students have not been flocking to the field.
"We are having a job fair in April and I'm not sure we will have enough space [for the potential employers]," Senita said.
Gabby Thornhill, a junior at Perry High School, said she attended the event to learn more about the physical therapy assistant program. She said she learned a lot about how \ different professionals work together.
Senita said there were 10 to 12 students, and their parents, that attended the event. "It is a small number but we are not disappointed," she said.
Evelyn Krnac, a sophomore at Jefferson Area High School, wanted to learn more about health care options so she can better coordinate her advanced classes.
"I am trying to figure out what I want to do. ... I just want to help people," she said.
Some of the programs have employers seeking potential employees on a regular basis, said Megan Alicea, a full-time respiratory therapy instructor at Kent State Ashtabula.
"They [the students] are all offered jobs," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.