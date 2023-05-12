Certificates

Hospitality Management

Hannah Rose Hill

Gina Francesca Kavalec

Kelly Komoroski

Medical Assisting

MaKennah D. Eastman-Earl

Quelana Becoats

Associate Degrees

Associate of Arts

Dominic Henry Arcarco

Jenna Joanne Ball ~

Michael Bugary

Breanna R. Cole ~%5E

Rylee Anne Cole =

Corinne N. Dushney

Jeanean M. Kile ~

Katelyn Janine King

Lauren A. Kovach

Aimee Magic

Christopher Rea

Allison D. Rees

Noah Alexander Swiger

Jonathan M. Timonere

Alisha M. Wolfgang

Associate of Science

Jacob Lee Blair

Kimberly J. Morrison

Makenzie M. Overly

Associate of Applied Business

Business Management Technology

Gina Francesca Kavalec

Mady N. Mayor

Hannah Marie Reid

Clifford Paul Siegert

Associate of Applied Science

Criminology and Justice Studies

Tiffany Marie Stright

Enology

Kevin R. Renner

Bradley Warthman

Human Services

Sydney Nicole Clemens #

Kourtney M. Orth

Jailah Noelle Turner

Nursing

Magnoria Kaylin Buchannon

Jenna Cerrato

Katie Marie Cumberledge ~

Christopher Robert Ernst

Destinee M. Kenst

Gabrielle Adaira Klaue

Brittany Nichole Kutscher

Taylor Renee Lamb-Kutz

Sydney Christine Rohm

Stefanie Jolee Waid

Melissa Ann Williamson ~

Occupational Therapy Assistant

Kathryn N. Conroy

Angela Elizabeth Graeb

Radiologic Technology

Loretta L. Burba

Meghan O. Davis

Lindsey Frase

Jenna Kathleen Hill ~

Elizabeth Ann Kelly ~

Marissa Marie Krasinski ~

Laura J. Kronk

Kystina L. Kuhn

Karlie Joann Mastran ~

Autumn Norris ~

Alayna L. Sines

Brandon Allen Smith

Bachelor’s Degrees

Bachelor of Arts

Communication

Thomas Anthony Costello

Mia Rose Martino

Criminology and Justice Studies

Rylee Anne Cole =

Sharaim Picasso +%5E

Psychology

Dylan C. Mandrake

Brittany Marie Quellhorst %5E

David J. Sawdey

Sociology

Sharaim Picasso +%5E

Bachelor of Business

Administration

Finance

William Robert Lipinsky

General Business

Jake Stimson

Marketing

Blaine Matthew McLaughlin

Bachelor of Integrative Studies

Michael Bugary

Seth Aaron Horn

Cynthia M. MacPherson

Ava Elizabeth Severino

Bachelor of Radiologic and

Imaging Sciences

Alexander E. Dimick

Bachelor of Science

Applied Mathematics

Cameron Lee Gmita

Digital Media Production

Julianna Michelle Anderson

History

Dustin J. Kirk

Hospitality Management

Hannah Rose Hill %5E

Information Technology

Bradley Ernest Bresky

Neuroscience

Isabelle Madeleine Lee Delorme

Public Relations

Jordan Bryski %5E

Respiratory Care

Leah M. Klocek

Bachelor of Science

in Information Technology

Blaise Lombardo

Brandon Pierce-Ruhland %5E

Erin R. Taylor

Kyle Paul Woodard #

Bachelor of Science

in Nursing

Molly JoAnne Barber

Colleen A. Hurst %5E

Kelly Marie Loftus

Megan Lee Pyle

Bachelor of Science

in Public Health

Anthony Lamar Morris, Jr.

Bachelor of Technical

and Applied Studies

Lisa Ann Bryant

Courtney Lynn Dawson

Courtney L. Johnson %5E

Latanya Layton

Nancy Ann Mitchell %5E

Whitney Whitaker

