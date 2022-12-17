Certificates
Addiction Counseling
Samantha Loraine Sarley
Public Health
Allison Elizabeth Curr
Associate Degrees
Associate of Arts
Abdul Bangura, Paige Burhammer, Kylie Burke, Ethan Butcher, John P. Carlo, Makayla Coe, Joseph Cole, Shayla T. Curry, Alexandra Deist, Meredith Furtaw, Cody Goudy, Samuel J. Jerman, Stone E. Lane, Henry W. Maclaren-Hundley, Logan M. Poore, Christopher Rea, David A. Tredente, Derek A. Wholihan
Associate of Science
Lynzey A. Balcomb, Shala Theresa Cade, Akera Z. Cramer , Danielle F. DiGiacomo, Amanda N. Fox, Judith L. Gephart, Alicia M. Glover, Annalee Hagstrom, Hayleigh A. Jordan., Melody P. Jordan, Valerie A. Kohr, Nathaniel J. Krnac,, Audra K. Lininger, Cameron J. Lucas, Anjenette M. Pochatko, Michael A. Rocco, Carmen C. Sandella, Patrick E. Sartor, Sarah N. Silvasy, Aaron M.Thompson, Devin R. Tudela, Emily R. Weema, Antonio D, Wells.
Associate of Applied Business
Business Management Technology
Nicole M. Brooks, Joey G. Bruzuziewski, Brittany N. Cleveland, Lilith M. Joerns, Sonia C. Newman, Kelsey L. Sidley, Rachel R. Janae Thompson.
Associate of Applied Science
Human Services
Courtney Lynn Dawson
Nursing
Saranna G. Anderson, Michael D. Barahona, Morgan Butler, Crystal L. Dell, Patrick J. DiCristofaro, Kerry L. Drew, Kelly R. Jackson, Hannah R. Longstreet, Kayleigh M. Luther, Eleanor M. Moore, Kaitlyn M. Pacholke, Emilie R. Poston, Karina Razo, Darlinda Smith, Kyle D.Stern, Joslyn M.Tackett
Occupational Therapist Assistant
Kimberly D. Bradley, Kathryn A. Conroy, Meagan T. Gear, Shaelin Carol Laurenzi, Krystle A. Pomfret , Melanie T. Tagliarini, Samantha F. Zbiegien, Alexa R. Anne Zeman.
Physical Therapist Assistant
Robert Best, Charlie Birchmeier, Anna M. Brodnik, Chadwick M. Burt, Lauren Cassady Lindsay G. Davis, Melody K. Hazeltine, Carlos Hernandez Taylor MoNay Jackson, Justin M. Jakopic, Tiffany R. Killinger, Carolyn Luck, Ifedima Nwankwo, Emma A. Orians, Austin R. Owens, Sean C. Siegel, Alexis F.o Solorzano, Matthew Weber, Heath D. Willis, John Zemanek.
Respiratoryu Therapy
Hannah N. Gabor, Olivia G. Giffin, Subhi Husien, Jayden Jacobs, Michael Jones, Mark N. Lombardo, Alexander J, Marshall, Chelsea Miller, Amber C. Miner, Abigaile S. WebsterBachelor’s Degrees
Bechelor of Arts
Communications
Dana N. Collins
Criminology and Justice Studies
Yazmeen A. Jimenez, Morgan A. Macey Wetherholt
English
Anna T. Vaughn
Environmental Studies
Justin Thompson
History
Isabella A. Mollick
Political Science
Justin Thompson
Sociology
Patricia Gaines
Bachelor of Business Administration
Brianna E. Cimorell
Accounting
Corry L. Culton, Devon J. Jones, Meet Hareshkumar Patel
Computer Information Systems
Brenden Michael Hale General BusinessAmiah L. Diaz, Brianna E. Hamilton, Hannah R. Hudson, Sonia C. Newman
Bachelor of Integrative Studies
Allison E. Curry, Cynthia M. MacPherson
Bachelor of Science
Biological Sciences
Gabriella E. Stark
Human Development and Family Studies
Jenna R. Cottrell
Hospitality Management
Benjamin P. Butler, Kiera Davis, Nicole B. Hopkins
Long-Term Care Administration
Melody P. Jordan
Psychology
Sophia C. Flick
Respiratory Care
Tracy Romano-Stokes Maher, Alexis G. O’Neill, Larry D.H. Sendejaz, Joshua M. White
Bachelor of Science in Education
Middle Childhood Education
Olivia I. Szabo
Bachelor of Science in Information Technology
David A. Jones, Angel F. Lewis, Brandon A. Preuer, Chandel R. Rettinger, Brandon L. Suzelis
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Shaelyn B. Collins, Aaron Damron, Amanda S. James
Bachelor of Science in Public Health
Joshua E. Miller
Bachelor of Technical and Applies Studies
Alexandra G. Burnham, Andrew Stanis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.