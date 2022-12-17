Certificates

Addiction Counseling

Samantha Loraine Sarley

Public Health

Allison Elizabeth Curr

Associate Degrees

Associate of Arts

Abdul Bangura, Paige Burhammer, Kylie Burke, Ethan Butcher, John P. Carlo, Makayla Coe, Joseph Cole, Shayla T. Curry, Alexandra Deist, Meredith Furtaw, Cody Goudy, Samuel J. Jerman, Stone E. Lane, Henry W. Maclaren-Hundley, Logan M. Poore, Christopher Rea, David A. Tredente, Derek A. Wholihan

Associate of Science

Lynzey A. Balcomb, Shala Theresa Cade, Akera Z. Cramer , Danielle F. DiGiacomo, Amanda N. Fox, Judith L. Gephart, Alicia M. Glover, Annalee Hagstrom, Hayleigh A. Jordan., Melody P. Jordan, Valerie A. Kohr, Nathaniel J. Krnac,, Audra K. Lininger, Cameron J. Lucas, Anjenette M. Pochatko, Michael A. Rocco, Carmen C. Sandella, Patrick E. Sartor, Sarah N. Silvasy, Aaron M.Thompson, Devin R. Tudela, Emily R. Weema, Antonio D, Wells.

Associate of Applied Business

Business Management Technology

Nicole M. Brooks, Joey G. Bruzuziewski, Brittany N. Cleveland, Lilith M. Joerns, Sonia C. Newman, Kelsey L. Sidley, Rachel R. Janae Thompson.

Associate of Applied Science

Human Services

Courtney Lynn Dawson

Nursing

Saranna G. Anderson, Michael D. Barahona, Morgan Butler, Crystal L. Dell, Patrick J. DiCristofaro, Kerry L. Drew, Kelly R. Jackson, Hannah R. Longstreet, Kayleigh M. Luther, Eleanor M. Moore, Kaitlyn M. Pacholke, Emilie R. Poston, Karina Razo, Darlinda Smith, Kyle D.Stern, Joslyn M.Tackett

Occupational Therapist Assistant

Kimberly D. Bradley, Kathryn A. Conroy, Meagan T. Gear, Shaelin Carol Laurenzi, Krystle A. Pomfret , Melanie T. Tagliarini, Samantha F. Zbiegien, Alexa R. Anne Zeman.

Physical Therapist Assistant

Robert Best, Charlie Birchmeier, Anna M. Brodnik, Chadwick M. Burt, Lauren Cassady Lindsay G. Davis, Melody K. Hazeltine, Carlos Hernandez Taylor MoNay Jackson, Justin M. Jakopic, Tiffany R. Killinger, Carolyn Luck, Ifedima Nwankwo, Emma A. Orians, Austin R. Owens, Sean C. Siegel, Alexis F.o Solorzano, Matthew Weber, Heath D. Willis, John Zemanek.

Respiratoryu Therapy

Hannah N. Gabor, Olivia G. Giffin, Subhi Husien, Jayden Jacobs, Michael Jones, Mark N. Lombardo, Alexander J, Marshall, Chelsea Miller, Amber C. Miner, Abigaile S. WebsterBachelor’s Degrees

Bechelor of Arts

Communications

Dana N. Collins

Criminology and Justice Studies

Yazmeen A. Jimenez, Morgan A. Macey Wetherholt

English

Anna T. Vaughn

Environmental Studies

Justin Thompson

History

Isabella A. Mollick

Political Science

Justin Thompson

Sociology

Patricia Gaines

Bachelor of Business Administration

Brianna E. Cimorell

Accounting

Corry L. Culton, Devon J. Jones, Meet Hareshkumar Patel

Computer Information Systems

Brenden Michael Hale General BusinessAmiah L. Diaz, Brianna E. Hamilton, Hannah R. Hudson, Sonia C. Newman

Bachelor of Integrative Studies

Allison E. Curry, Cynthia M. MacPherson

Bachelor of Science

Biological Sciences

Gabriella E. Stark

Human Development and Family Studies

Jenna R. Cottrell

Hospitality Management

Benjamin P. Butler, Kiera Davis, Nicole B. Hopkins

Long-Term Care Administration

Melody P. Jordan

Psychology

Sophia C. Flick

Respiratory Care

Tracy Romano-Stokes Maher, Alexis G. O’Neill, Larry D.H. Sendejaz, Joshua M. White

Bachelor of Science in Education

Middle Childhood Education

Olivia I. Szabo

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

David A. Jones, Angel F. Lewis, Brandon A. Preuer, Chandel R. Rettinger, Brandon L. Suzelis

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Shaelyn B. Collins, Aaron Damron, Amanda S. James

Bachelor of Science in Public Health

Joshua E. Miller

Bachelor of Technical and Applies Studies

Alexandra G. Burnham, Andrew Stanis

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you