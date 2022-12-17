HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Big smiles were evident on the faces of 60 Kent State Ashtabula graduates on Friday night as they prepared to get their diplomas after years of hard work.
“Let me be the first to congratulate you in this major milestone in your life. ... To complete a degree in a pandemic is nothing short of a miracl.,” said William Ayres IV, Kent State Ashtabula interim dean and chief administrative officer.
Ben Butler, a hospitality management student from Conneaut, said it was a good feeling to be getting his bachelor’s degree.
“It came a lot faster than I thought,” he said.
Butler said it has been only about a week since he realized it was actually going to happen.
Keira Davis, of Meadville, Pa., was also a hospitality management student who made the drive from Pennsylvania regularly but said she also took classes online.
“We have 150 students graduating and we have 60 talking the walk [at the ceremony],” said Jason Tirotta, manager of communications and marketing for Kent State Ashtabula.
He also has responsibilities working with other regional campuses.
Tirotta said graduation preparation begins in October with the campus committee and accelerates as the date gets closer. He said there are a lot of people who serve in the same positions for many years so the planning runs smoothly.
Tirotta also raved about SPIRE Institute where the graduation ceremony was held.
“They make it so easy to have [graduation] here,” he said.
Ayres also drew attention to those connected to the university that have died in the last year.
“The white poinsettia is in honor of those we have lost,” he said.
Ryan Richards, president of the Ashtabula Area College Committee, honored students who maintained a 3.70 grade-point average or better while taking at least 60 hours of classes, with 45 of them being at Kent State Ashtabula.
Justin Thompson, a 2009 graduate of Edgewood High School, gave the student graduation speech. He earned a Bachelor of Arts with a double major in environmental studies and political science and three minors in geography, geology and urban studies.
He started his speech by using famous quotations but quickly diverted to the subject at hand.
“You don’t need an inspirational quotes. You are the inspiration. ... You should all be proud of what you accomplished. ... Everyone here has overcome something to get here,” Thompson said.
