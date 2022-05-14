Kent State Ashtabula Graduation List
Associate Degrees
Associate of Applied Business
Business Management Technology
Audriana Bailes, Hannah Lee Mathias, John Montanaro
Information Technology
Jena M. Solarek , James N. Torres
Office Technology
Alejandro Llewellyn
Associate of Applied Science
Enology
Jennifer Boyle, John Lamanna, Benjamin B. Langan, Peter Phillips, Cindy Wolf
Human Services
Nathan Jones, Khaila Miller, Samantha M. Preston
Justice Studies
Steven R. Lee
Nursing
Tracia Bailey, Brandon Cole, Eric Danielson, Ashley Deubl, Kerry Drew, Paige F. Everett, Maggie F. Flanigan, Benjamin A. Hanks, Brielle Hathy, Brionna Havens, Rachel Hernon, Kristin Hughes, Michelle L. Irons, Renee Justice, Kylee Kaplan, Valerie Kohr, Xiao Lin, Emma Luther, Tatyana McCarty Michael. Miterko, Eleanor Moore, Janell Moore, Rosalba Moreno, Ariel Mutschler, Heather Nidel, Kaitlyn Pacholke, Angel Peterson, Brittany Podluzne, Samantha Puette, Randy R. Richman, Mia Sexton, Tabatha Sherbourne, Kayla Sliez, Megan Smith, Michelle Taylor, Francis Wallingford, Jr., Emily Weema, Hannah Wheeler, Terris Wilcynski, Heather Williams
Radiologic Technology
Alexis Accordino, Kelsey Marie Bibey, Danielle Casler, Cara C. Gania , Theresa A. Gentry, Kacian Hamilton, Laura Hinkle, Deon Holmes , Laura Juarez Summer Knapp , Joshua LeMay, Jordan Letcher, Michelle Narvaez , Laurie Sams , Azlyn Sears, Breanna Songer, Katelyn Thayer, Annamarie Vendetti, Abigail Vernon, Makenziel Walter
Viticulture
David M. Dicillo
Associate of Arts
Tiffani Doherty, Reagen Fulner, Hannah Hudson, Yazmeen Jimenez, Jacob Kalista, Leah Kerby , Dylan Mandrake, Basil Pallak, Chloe Pierce, Rebecca Quirk , Melissa Sanders, Michael Schupska, Abria L. Starr, Connor Stitt
Associate of Science
Avery Arendas , Connor Armstrong, Jessica Baker, Joseph Bohbot, Courtney Bowser, Nichole Gulas, Hannah Hill, Cameron Lucas, Dylan Nicastro, Brandon Pierce-Ruhland, Christian Stadler, Felicia Wagner, Jordan Wallace
Bachelor’s Degrees
Bachelor of Arts
Criminology & Justice Studies
Seth Baldwin, Nicholas Chicchiero, Makenna Condon
English
Alise Addison, Neil Sanders, Michael Schupska
Psychology
James Gavin Whitehawk Haas
Sociology
Tarick Erritouni
Spanish
Alyce Simoes
Bachelor of Business
Administration
Accounting
Amber Latak
Business Management
Ryan Bass, Riley Carter, Sydney Harris, Francisco Olivarez, Maxwell Sanzo
Finance
Jared E. Keefer, Teddy A. Milbrandt
Human Resources Management
Kegan Edward Dean
Bachelor of Integrative Studies
Jennifer Guyton, Misty Starcher
Bachelor of Science
Curriculum and Instruction
Gabriella Stark
Educational Studies
Marshae Bowens
Nutrition
Chad Alexander Rossman
Respiratory Care
April M. Huffman, Heather Springer
Bachelor of Science in
Public Health
Emily Marie Beal
Bachelor of Science in
Information Technology
Zachary Calabrese, Anthony Celeste, Brooke Celeste, Victor DiCerce
Bachelor of Technical and
Applied Studies
Justin Ballentine, Valerie Langdon, Ashley Leveto-Dea
