Kent State Ashtabula Graduation List

Associate Degrees

Associate of Applied Business

Business Management Technology

Audriana Bailes, Hannah Lee Mathias, John Montanaro

Information Technology

Jena M. Solarek , James N. Torres

Office Technology

Alejandro Llewellyn

Associate of Applied Science

Enology

Jennifer Boyle, John Lamanna, Benjamin B. Langan, Peter Phillips, Cindy Wolf

Human Services

Nathan Jones, Khaila Miller, Samantha M. Preston

Justice Studies

Steven R. Lee

Nursing

Tracia Bailey, Brandon Cole, Eric Danielson, Ashley Deubl, Kerry Drew, Paige F. Everett, Maggie F. Flanigan, Benjamin A. Hanks, Brielle Hathy, Brionna Havens, Rachel Hernon, Kristin Hughes, Michelle L. Irons, Renee Justice, Kylee Kaplan, Valerie Kohr, Xiao Lin, Emma Luther, Tatyana McCarty Michael. Miterko, Eleanor Moore, Janell Moore, Rosalba Moreno, Ariel Mutschler, Heather Nidel, Kaitlyn Pacholke, Angel Peterson, Brittany Podluzne, Samantha Puette, Randy R. Richman, Mia Sexton, Tabatha Sherbourne, Kayla Sliez, Megan Smith, Michelle Taylor, Francis Wallingford, Jr., Emily Weema, Hannah Wheeler, Terris Wilcynski, Heather Williams

Radiologic Technology

Alexis Accordino, Kelsey Marie Bibey, Danielle Casler, Cara C. Gania , Theresa A. Gentry, Kacian Hamilton, Laura Hinkle, Deon Holmes , Laura Juarez Summer Knapp , Joshua LeMay, Jordan Letcher, Michelle Narvaez , Laurie Sams , Azlyn Sears, Breanna Songer, Katelyn Thayer, Annamarie Vendetti, Abigail Vernon, Makenziel Walter

Viticulture

David M. Dicillo

Associate of Arts

Tiffani Doherty, Reagen Fulner, Hannah Hudson, Yazmeen Jimenez, Jacob Kalista, Leah Kerby , Dylan Mandrake, Basil Pallak, Chloe Pierce, Rebecca Quirk , Melissa Sanders, Michael Schupska, Abria L. Starr, Connor Stitt

Associate of Science

Avery Arendas , Connor Armstrong, Jessica Baker, Joseph Bohbot, Courtney Bowser, Nichole Gulas, Hannah Hill, Cameron Lucas, Dylan Nicastro, Brandon Pierce-Ruhland, Christian Stadler, Felicia Wagner, Jordan Wallace

Bachelor’s Degrees

Bachelor of Arts

Criminology & Justice Studies

Seth Baldwin, Nicholas Chicchiero, Makenna Condon

English

Alise Addison, Neil Sanders, Michael Schupska

Psychology

James Gavin Whitehawk Haas

Sociology

Tarick Erritouni

Spanish

Alyce Simoes

Bachelor of Business

Administration

Accounting

Amber Latak

Business Management

Ryan Bass, Riley Carter, Sydney Harris, Francisco Olivarez, Maxwell Sanzo

Finance

Jared E. Keefer, Teddy A. Milbrandt

Human Resources Management

Kegan Edward Dean

Bachelor of Integrative Studies

Jennifer Guyton, Misty Starcher

Bachelor of Science

Curriculum and Instruction

Gabriella Stark

Educational Studies

Marshae Bowens

Nutrition

Chad Alexander Rossman

Respiratory Care

April M. Huffman, Heather Springer

Bachelor of Science in

Public Health

Emily Marie Beal

Bachelor of Science in

Information Technology

Zachary Calabrese, Anthony Celeste, Brooke Celeste, Victor DiCerce

Bachelor of Technical and

Applied Studies

Justin Ballentine, Valerie Langdon, Ashley Leveto-Dea

