KENT — The Kent State University Alumni Association’s National Board of Directors has appointed Ashtabula native Eli Kalil to a three-year term on the board, starting July 1.
The Kent State Alumni Association’s National Board of Directors is a 21-member volunteer board, which meets quarterly and works to serve all alumni by fostering meaningful connections to the university.
“It’ll be a treat and challenge helping lead the charge as the boards’ youngest member as we work to connect alumni and students and serve as a gateway for all alumni by orchestrating professional networking events and social programs” said Kalil. “The success of our alumni is our strength, and helping promote their accomplishments elevates the university’s reputation while increasing the value of a Kent State degree.”
The Kent State Alumni Association and alumni office is the catalyst for building lifelong relationships between Kent State and its graduates. Following the formation of its first alumni chapter in 1965, the Kent State Alumni Association has grown into more than 30 alumni chapters and area representatives.
With more than 270,000 alumni, Kent State Alumni enriches lives, encourages loyalty, and partners in shaping the university’s future.
