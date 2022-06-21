Many area residents took advantage Monday of the new time off to celebrate Juneteenth, signed into law last year as a federal holiday, while others still had to work.
Temperatures in the 60s, with scattered showers, also provided some people with a reason to stay inside Monday.
The Benson family, of Linesville, got an early start on their fun with a drive to Conneaut Public Dock from their Pennsylvania home. “We were here a 5:30 [a.m.],” Sean Benson said while pulling the family boat into the dock.
He said the walleye were biting well out on Lake Erie.
A Conneaut Public Dock attendant said the walleye have been biting for the last several weeks, but Saturday and Sunday were a problem because of the high winds that kept fishermen off the lake.
“It just depends on the weather,” he said.
A lot of fishermen were returning to Conneaut Harbor in the early afternoon, many having reached their full limits.
At Lake Shore Park, the Happy Travelers group, from the Ashtabula Senior Center, had the opportunity to have lunch and watch Brett Jones juggle while riding a unicycle.
Olive Jones, Happy Travelers coordinator, said the regular bus trips coordinated through the ASC have been cancelled due to high costs and the COVID-19 virus. She said her grandson agreed to provide the entertainment for the afternoon and more than 20 people attended the event on the shores of Lake Erie.
While the holiday provided some people a day off, others were working and looking forward to recreational opportunities in the weeks and months ahead, as summer officially starts today.
Fishing has already started to grow, with people getting out on Lake Erie, but the summer beach season is still around the corner.
The last two weeks have provided a lot of different weather options, with temperatures rising into the 90s last week then plummeting into the 50s over the weekend.
The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures to rise into the upper 80s today.
