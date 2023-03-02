PAINESVILLE — DeMarco A. Jones was sentenced today to 25 years to for the 2019 murder of Ashtabula caterer Timothy Meola.
Jones, 20, of Euclid, admitted killing Meola during a Jan. 10 plea hearing before Lake County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Condon.
The sentence handed down today was the maximum permitted for Jones because he was 17 at the time of the crime.
This is a developing story. Return to www.starbeacon.com for updates.
