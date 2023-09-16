In every office, there’s always one colleague who loves to push buttons and annoy everyone.
In the Star Beacon newsroom, that colleague is a cricket. Yes, faithful readers, you heard right. This insect has taken upon itself the mission to drive us all crazy with its incessant chirping.
It started innocently enough — a tiny chirp here and there. We dismissed it as background noise, attributing it to someone’s cell phone. Little did we know we were about to embark on a surreal journey of cricket-induced madness.
Our first clue that something was amiss came when the chirping intensified with each passing day. It went from mildly annoying to full-blown symphony of annoyance. No matter how hard we listened or searched, the cricket remained elusive, hidden somewhere in the ceiling tiles.
The haunting chirping would start as we settled into our seats, taunting us like a soundtrack to an office-themed horror movie.
We spent countless hours searching high and low. Alas, our efforts were in vain, and the chirping persisted.
As the days turned into a week, the cricket established itself as a bona fide office legend. Coworkers whispered tales of being serenaded during important client calls, howling in frustration as they struggled to maintain their composure.
The Conneaut reporter even resorted to wearing noise-canceling headphones, only to discover he couldn’t hear when the editor was calling.
Our eclectic mix of personalities reacted to the cricket’s shenanigans in predictable ways. The stoic accountant clenched her fists as she tried to balance the books amidst the constant distraction.
The obituary clerk found a new sense of purpose, threatening to get a broom and knock it down from the ceiling.
The photographer seemed a bit more tolerant of the noise, but then again, he frequently wears neckties depicting Winnie the Pooh.
The cricket, however, seemed oblivious to the chaos it had unleashed. It chirped and chirped, unapologetically, as if it were auditioning for the part of Jiminy Cricket in a local adaptation of “Pinocchio.”
We contemplated hiring an exterminator or an exorcist to rid us of the incessant chirping, but we knew deep down this was an epic battle we could never really win.
Amidst the occasional mental breakdown and the ongoing office-wide debate on whether chirping could be classified as a valid reason for time off, the cricket became a reluctant symbol of camaraderie. We bonded over our shared frustration, finding solace in the knowledge that we weren’t alone in our suffering.
So, as the cricket continues to orchestrate its never-ending concert in our office, driving us all closer to the brink of insanity, we soldier on.
Until then, we’ll keep reminding ourselves that laughter is the best therapy and try not to resort to drastic measures like bringing in a flamethrower (my idea) to rid ourselves of the tiny pest.
When Shelley Terry says the cricket is driving her crazy, we say, “It’s a short trip.” You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
