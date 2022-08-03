JEFFERSON — Village council agreed to apply $16,098 from American Recovery Act funds to help pay for heart monitor replacements in each of the Jefferson Emergency Rescue District ambulances.
JERD Emergency Services Chief Jacob Rice requested the money to help pay for the heart monitors. The funds which will be combined with $32,196 from Ashtabula County and $16,098 from Jefferson Township.
"Jefferson Township has not yet voted on the request," Rice said.
Rice said the heart monitors are one of the most important tools for patients and has to be replaced due to technological changes. He said the present monitors were purchased in 2009, and are obsolete.
Like computers, cardiac monitors have a shelf life and need to be replaced, Rice said.
Councilman Steve Sekanina said he was in favor of the use of the money.
"If there was ever a worthy use of ARPA funds, this is it," he said.
Village administrator Pasquale Martuccio said he hopes some of the $349,000 ARPA funds will be used for a wastewater treatment project, but felt the relatively small request should be approved.
After discussion, council approved the use of the money 6-0.
Village council also voted to have further discussion on suggestions made by Councilman John Szewczyk, who would like to see the village charter allow more council influence over personnel decisions.
He said the idea came from a recent council meeting that included a public discussion about the administration of the police department. Szewczyk said he feels council should be involved in personnel decisions.
Jefferson Village Solicitor Jason Fairchild said Szewczyk presented him with some ideas and asked for an ordinance to deal with oversight, accountability and transparency.
Fairchild said he suggested council discuss the matter before he wrote up the ordinance to make sure it was something the council was interested in pursuing.
Szewczyk said he would like to see a "committee of the whole" review personnel issues and refer their recommendations back to council, which would actually be the same people.
After discussing several aspects of the potential ordinance, Szewczyk made a motion to have a "community of the whole" meeting to discuss the issue further.
The "community of the whole" can be used as a work session and then potential legislative changes be brought back to a regular council meeting.
In the past, council has had such meetings, said Jefferson Clerk Treasurer Patty Fisher.
Council scheduled the meeting for Aug. 29, following a hearing to review proposed zoning changes.
In other business:
• Martuccio said the road project to reduce the curve at the intersection of South Poplar Street and Falcon Way has been completed.
• Martuccio also reported the start of a crack-sealing operation on East Jefferson Street from the village square to the railroad tracks. He said the road is scheduled for paving before the end of the year.
• Lake City Plating has started operations in Jefferson with one line of product that will be increased over the next three to five years, Martuccio said. The company still operates a plant on Lake Avenue in Ashtabula, but is planning to transfer work to Jefferson.
• Several applications have been submitted for the Jefferson police chief position. Deputy Chief Aaron Dumperth was not approved for the full-time job after a six-month period and at that time Jefferson Mayor Brian Diehl suggested a full hiring process this summer.
Diehl said the position was posted July 25 and is scheduled to close Aug. 8. He said he hopes to interview applicants and have a recommendation by early September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.