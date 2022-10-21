JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Emergency Rescue District has placed a 3.5-mill replacement levy on the ballot for Nov. 8 in hopes of increasing revenue as expenses continue to rise, said JERD spokesman Jake Rice.
“This is our main oprating levy. It is 3.5 mills [passed] in 1999,” Rice said. He said the new levy would mean homes would be evaluated at present market valuem, not 1999 values.
Rice said the levy would bring in another $103,000 with property ownrs paying about $122 in additional revenue a year on a $100,000 home. He said the village of Jefferson voters and Jefferson Township voters will see the levy on their ballots.
Rice said the district was formed in the 1970s as a part-time department and became full time in 1998 and became funded in its present state in 1999.
“Everything is increasing continually and we ae trying to keep up and keep the best service possible,” Rice said.
He said the department has six full-time members and 20 part-time workers.
Two crew members staff an ALS equipped ambulance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, with at least one Paramedic on shift at all times.
The department has three ambulances available for staff. An ambulance is staffed with two members at all times with at least one paramedic for each call.
The Jefferson Rescue District also supplies:
• Free blood pressure checks at the station.
• Monthly CPR, AED and first-aid training courses.
• Bleeding control course.
• Blood-borne pathogens course.
• Reflective address signs.
• Vial of life.
