JEFFERSON — Chalk art was the focal point of the village’s second “Friday nights Out” event of the summer.
Karmah Burn, 6, of Rome Township, proudly posed for a picture after drawing on the sidewalk in downtown Jefferson late Friday afternoon.
The event is designed to draw people to the village for food, entertainment and educational information.
“We are just hanging out,” said Fran Piper while checking out the numerous vendors and art work.
Linnea Kroeger, a customer service specialist at the Henderson Public Library, provided children with small coloring books and let people know of an Oct. 23 adult art show.
The art show theme extended to some of the exhibitors as well. Louis Richardson, of Rock Creek, said he has been doing spray painting art work for three years.
He said he goes to about 10 shows a year to sell his work.
Julie Eckart, a Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce member, coordinated the evening’s activities. She said six downtown businesses had art displayed on the sidewalks.
Eckart said people were asked to check out the art work and vote for their favorite.
Planning for the next “Friday Nights Out” on August 18 is underway. A celebration of summer is planned, Eckart said.
She said the details are still in the planning stages, but entertainment will be a part of the event.
Nichole Johnston and her son Elijah, 6, both of Saybrook Township, carried lawn chairs to their vending area.
“We do a lot of stuff in Jefferson,” she said.
Steven and Paula Corson, both of Cherry Valley, checked out the art work with 11-year-old Jason Necessary of Andover.
“It’s great,” Paul said of the art work and the effort to bring people to the village.
Kay Ann Brabender and Nancy Cornell, both of Jefferson, brought an umbrella which was helpful when a rainstorm hit the event about 25 minutes after it started.
A series of tents provided shelter for people during the storm. There were a variety of food trucks and social service agencies participating in the event.
