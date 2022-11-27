PERRY — A football season of dreams finally came to an end Saturday night.
The Jefferson Falcons fell to Cleveland Glenville, 52-7, in a Division IV state semifinal at Perry High School's Alumni Stadium.
The Tarblooders (14-0) advanced to next week’s state championship against Wyoming, while the Falcons' season ends with a record of 11-4, including four wins in the postseason.
When the clock hit all zeroes, and the Jefferson players (all 26 of them) had completed handshakes with the nearly 100 players they’d been looking at from across the field, Jefferson didn't have as much a loss to mourn, but more a season to celebrate.
No, the Falcons did not reach the ultimate goal of hoisting a state championship trophy, but what they did is something that no school from Ashtabula County has ever been able to talk about.
“Satisfying is probably not the right word,” senior Trent Hodge said. “But I’m happy, I’m happy to have been a part of this.”
“It’s been a great season,” said quarterback and Ashtabula County Player of the Year Grant Hitchcock. “Obviously, [the Tarblooders] are a great football team. But sometimes you just have to take it in stride and I’m really happy with how the season turned out.”
Jefferson ended the regular season with a record of 7-3. The Falcons won their first playoff game by a score of 14-13 against Poland, with the Bulldogs missing a field goal at the end of the game.
No one could have envisioned the run that they had just begun. Jefferson went on to beat Girard 26-20, Canton South 49-35 and West Branch 41-37 to win Region 13 as the sixth seed. West Branch had been the region's top seed.
“We beat teams this year that in the history of our program, we had never beaten,” Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said. “Four playoff wins after having zero [in school history], the list can go on. I’m honored that God chose me to lead this group.”
The Tarblooders were simply another caliber of competition. Running back DaShawntae Jones, who is currently sitting on offers from Kentucky and Marshall, scored three touchdowns and ran for 110 yards in just the first quarter.
Jefferson was no match, but Hanna said that that is definitely not what the team will be remembered for.
“Obviously this is a tough moment,” he said. “It definitely does not take away what these kids accomplished this year. I’m just proud of them.”
Across the sidelines, Glenville coach Ted Ginn Sr. said he was more than impressed by the last obstacle his team faced before playing for the state title.
“I was really excited about the success that they had,” Ginn said of the Falcons' journey to Week 15. “[Hanna] instilled something inside of those kids for them to reach the state semifinals. I was really excited for the kids. You don’t find 26 kids that tough very often. That means somebody poured something into them.”
Jefferson did have a spark early in the game. Facing fourth-and-10 inside the Falcons' 25, Glenville was stopped a yard shy of the sticks on its opening drive.
Later, the Jefferson defense recovered a fumble at midfield.
But the Falcons just could not execute offensively against the bigger, stronger and faster Glenville players.
“There’s no scheme for a bunch of kids, a bunch of Division I athletes,” Hanna said. “We just couldn’t execute offensively tonight and when you give a team like that the ball, they do what they do.”
Glenville ran the score to 36-0 at the half, then scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter.
Jefferson got on the board in the fourth quarter, when Kaige Boczar, took over under center and threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Hitchcock.
Glenville quarterback Deonte Rucker finished 7 of 19 for 184 yards and two touchdown passes. He also had a 39-yard touchdown run.
Jones finished with 144 yards and three scores. Wide receiver Damarion Witten scored on a 98-yard pass play.
Though it would have been easy to get caught up in the mesmerizing talent Glenville had, Hanna said his focus was where it’s been all year, on his players.
“From the moment the bus pulled in, I was focused on the hearts of my 26 kids,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our guys and how far we came this season. We tried, effort was not an issue tonight.”
Hitchcock had 64 yards on 15 rushes, including an 11-yard loss on a sack. He was 6 of 15 passing for 25 yards and had the touchdown reception from Boczar.
