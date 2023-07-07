JEFFERSON — Village officials are seeking to improve the quality of life in the village and bring more businesses to the area.
“When I took over the mayoral role (in December of 2021) I sat down with council and Pat [Martuccio],” said Jefferson Mayor Brian Diehl regarding a plan to improve the village.
He said he suggested the village seek assistance from a lot of agencies that want area governments to be successful in improving their areas. “There are a lot of groups that want you to succeed,” he said.
Diehl said the NEO Fund, a group dedicated to educating and supporting entrepreneurs, has had a growing connection with the village and its businesses. He said he has been advertising the village to NEO Fund regarding potential business opportunities as well.
Diehl said he has also been trying to help area businesses see county government as a built-in customer base, since so many of the offices are in the village.
Interacting with Growth Partnership for Ashtabula County has also been a priority Diehl has seen develop. He said it is important for village residents to find ways to invest in the community.
He said somebody might have a great entrepreneurial idea that would benefit everyone regarding interaction with county economic leaders.
Improving opportunities for village residents must also be a priority, Diehl said. He said new playground equipment at Giddings Park is an example of finding ways to improve the quality of life.
Diehl said it is important to also analyze how businesses can be helped from a tax abatement standpoint without giving up too much revenue. He said the village hopes to evaluate other communities offerings and make sure it is competitive with other government entities in the area.
Lake City Plating is one business that recently moved much of it’s manufacturing operations to Jefferson and is employing around 120 people with more employees predicted in the future, Diehl said.
The village is also improving assets such as the historic village hall, which is getting new gutters. He said a paving project was recently completed near the village hall and the community center as well.
“It is part of the quality of life,” he said. The village also continues to plow the sidewalks in front of the homes of village residents.
Diehl said there has been strong cooperation with the Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce as well.
Jefferson Village clerk-treasurer Patty Fisher is the president of the JACC and has been working on a variety of projects including an annual dinner that honors the efforts of area residents through awards presentations.
The chamber of commerce and the village have been working together on movie nights and Friday Nights Out events to provide area residents with something to do and highlight area businesses.
