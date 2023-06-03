PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — A woman was killed Thursday night in a car crash while fleeing from police, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ashtabula Post.
Dena M. Wagner, 43, of Jefferson died in a roll-over crash at about 10:23 p.m. on Interstate 90 at the Route 11 interchange, according to OHP reports.
While on patrol at the Pilot gas station on Route 45, a sheriff’s deputy recognized Wagner from past incidents, and approached her, according to police reports.
“She was a wanted fugitive on several warrants,” said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.
Wagner gave the deputy a false name and did not provide identification. The deputy confirmed her identity through a BMV photo and initiated a traffic stop on the I-90 east entrance ramp.
Wagner fled on foot and when the deputy caught up with her, she resisted arrest and assaulted the deputy, according to police.
After a brief struggle, she ran back to the vehicle, a 2003 GMC Sierra, and left eastbound on I-90 at a high rate of speed.
Wagner led police on a high-speed pursuit in excess of 100 mph until ultimately the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned, according to police reports.
Wagner was ejected from the vehicle, reports show.
Officers on scene administered life-saving measures but Wagner succumbed to her injuries at the scene, Niemi said.
She was not wearing a safety belt, according to reports.
“The deputy followed the department’s policies and procedures and did what he was supposed to do,” Niemi said. “This was a tragic incident that could have been avoided.”
Plymouth Township Fire and EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The OHP Ashtabula Post is investigating the crash. No further details are being released at this time.
