Congressman Dave Joyce who represents the 14th District of Ohio in the U.S. House of Representatives met with Jefferson Village officials on August 10th at Jefferson Village Town Hall. The Congressman addressed questions about federal funding for municipal projects and some of the challenges small communities are facing such as supply chain issues and inflation. The group also discussed economic development opportunities and the need for local government to work with county, state and federal governments whenever possible to help ensure available resources and incentives are utilized. Pictured left to right is Jefferson Mayor, Brian Diehl, Congressman Dave Joyce, Councilman Steven Sekanina and Village Administrator Pat Martuccio.