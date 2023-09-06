Village Council added an agenda item for Tuesday’s meeting to discuss options, which Diehl said could have included 1) waiver of the contract provision which would have allowed the administrator to continue in both roles, 2) withdrawing from the election, 3) resignation, or 4) termination of the administrator for breach of contract.
Diehl said he believes council may have also had the option to offer a grace period to ensure a smooth transition. But, prior to addressing the agenda item, Martuccio gave a short speech announcing his resignation, effective immediately.
“I am very proud to be in front of you [Tuesday night] knowing in my heart that from the time I became village administrator in 2019, I strived to make decisions that would further the interest of the village, its residents, businesses and employees,” he said. “It hasn’t always been easy and there have been times when I have voiced my concerns and taken action to correct the issues at hand. I think that we can all agree that the village is in a better position today than it was four years ago.”
Martuccio went on to name all the infrastructure and economic development projects that he’s been involved in, not as an individual but as part of a group of village officials and employees.
Martuccio noted other accomplishments, including the purchase of new equipment for the fire, street and wastewater departments. He also noted the acquisition of Memorial Field with hopes of restoring it.
“I have always strived to make the best possible decisions, to be fair and impartial to everyone and have listened closely to the needs of our community,” he said. “To be honest, I was taken by surprise [when Diehl informed him about the issue in the contract] since it appears that I would be the only village official that can’t even run for office while in another position.”
Martuccio said when he told Diehl of his decision to run for council at the beginning of July, nothing was said about the issue.
Diehl said Martuccio’s sudden departure means council was not given the opportunity to resolve the issue.
“Unfortunately, his abrupt departure with no warning and little to no turnover information was not ideal and has left a number of projects in partial stages of completion,” Diehl said. “While this puts an extra burden on the department heads and village employees, after meeting with them on Wednesday morning all have stepped up to make sure there will be no interruption to village services or delays in project completion.”
On Wednesday, Martuccio said an immediate departure was the right thing to do.
“People in Jefferson, and throughout the country, are tired of the drama, division, bickering, misinformation, dishonesty, and lack of action displayed by some leaders,” he said. “They are looking for people with integrity, vision, and a demonstrated track record of actually doing something about the issues people care about. They are looking for leaders that are not afraid to speak up when they feel something is not right.”
Martuccio then officially announced his campaign for a seat on Jefferson Village Council.
Diehl said the administrator position will be posted immediately and applications will be taken until Sept. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.