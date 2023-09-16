New report card ratings released by the Ohio Department of Education on Thursday show one Ashtabula County school district earned a 4.5 out of five stars overall, and that is the Jefferson Area Local Schools.
Ohio schools have not received an overall rating since 2019, when districts were given a letter grade.
The Ohio Department of Education changed its grading system last year, but phased in the overall numerical star ratings for this year. Here are some of the highlights from those overall ratings:
Jefferson topped thecounty with 4.5 stars.
Superintendent John Montanaro said he’s very grateful and proud of the district’s improvement and overall performance.
“This has been made possible by the hard work of our teachers and a Board of Education that is committed to making sure that we have the human resources necessary to focus on school improvement,” he said.
“Our administrative team that includes Jeremy Huber, who serves as our Student Success Coordinator, our Community Liaison Administrator, Steve Candela, Alex Anderson principal at Jefferson Elementary School and our Director of Elementary Education, and our principals Adrienne Fritz, Richard Hoyson, Rich Shields are engaged in making sure that our buildings are safe, and focused on our students’ well being and academic performance.”
Montanaro said the district will take time to celebrate its growth and then “get back to the hard work involved in making the Jefferson schools a great place to educate our community’s children.”
William Mullane, supervisor of school improvement, said he’s proud of the teachers and students.
Three other school districts fell one star behind Jefferson, each receiving 3.5-star ratings: Buckeye, Geneva and Pymatuning Valley.
Conneaut and Grand Valley came in with 3 stars, followed by Ashtabula with 2.5 stars.
Ohio School Report cards are to give the community a clear picture of public school districts “in raising achievement and preparing students for the future,” according to the ODE website.
Buckeye Local Schools received 3 stars in achievement, meaning it meets state standards in academic achievement.
Its 4 stars in progress and 4 in gap closing, mean there’s significant evidence that the district exceeded student growth expectations.
Buckeye Superintendent Patrick Colucci said the administrative team is just starting to dig into the data with School Improvement/Pupil and Personnel Director Danyel Ryan.
“Our 4-star ratings in progress and closing the achievement gap were very good,” he said. “Our overall 3.5 rating is a good rating.”
The district’s three-year plan has improvement measures in place based on data and survey results, Colucci said.
“We have already started to implement some new programming and instructional support systems as we look to continuously improve our results on the district report card,” he said.
The lowest number of starts — 2 — were for graduation and early literacy, meaning the district needs support to meet state standards.
Ryan said the district is beginning to implement a new K-2 reading program this year that is aligned with the science of reading. And, at the elementary and junior high level, a new math curriculum is being implemented starting this year.
“Mrs. Ryan is just beginning her second year in her position and putting in some serious legwork to improve our report card,” Colucci said. “At the high school, Mr. Notar has implemented a new Graduation Task Force.”
Colucci said they’ve placed some of the students in the Youth Opportunities program.
“This was ultimately the best decision for some of our students but at the same time it negatively impacted our report card graduation rate,” he said. “Our Curriculum Director, Rocco Adduci, is working predominantly with the high school this year to focus on instructional support through professional development and teacher evaluation.”
Conneaut Area City Schools received 3 stars and have been using other statistical analysis to put together a plan prior to the start of this year to meet needs of students, said CACS Superintendent Lori Riley.
“There is always room for improvement. We are a 3,” Riley said, noting the district should progress in the achievement category.
“We are especially proud of the middle school for a 4-star and a 5 in the progress category,” Riley said.
She said the district has purchased curriculum in science and reading for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Riley said teachers are beginning the implementation process now.
The Geneva Area City Schools received a 3.5-star rating.
“We look at the data from the report card as a temperature check on how we are doing as a district, yet realize this is one of a number of data points that tell our story,” said Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn. “Our administrative team will do a deep dive of the data to look for trends and patterns.”
Hrina-Treharn said principals will also look at building data to celebrate success ad identify points for growth.
“Overall, our district fell into the upper range of meeting all state standards,” she said. “We continue to grow the percentage of student not only passing the tests, but landing in the accelerated and advanced ranges. Hard work has helped to close the COVID-19 learning gaps.”
The Grand Valley Area Local Schools received a 3-star rating overall and earned 4 stars in gap closing [following the pandemic].
GVLS Superintendent William Nye said the district continues to suffer enrollment challenges with fewer students in the public school system. He said the district has started programs to help keep students interested and excited about coming to school daily.
Nye said students are also tested to find a benchmark to determine individual progress. He said this will be helpful as students seek to make up for lost time during the pandemic.
The Pymatuning Valley Area Local Schools also earned a 3- star rating.
“We’ve done very well with out literacy and math,” said PVLS Superintendent Chris Edison.
One of the state criteria is the reduction of absenteeism, which has become an issue since the pandemic, according to Edison and other area superintendents.
“We are trying to increase attendance in the buildings,” Edison said.
For the state’s full report online, go to https://reportcard.education.ohio.gov.
