JEFFERSON — Visitors to village square will have the opportunity to hear parade announcements a little better during the holiday seasons after a sound system is rebuilt, said Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio.
“We are upgrading the sound system” he said of the seven new speakers that will be angled in different directions in the downtown area. He said the upgrade will cost less than $5,000.
Jefferson Mayor Brian Diehl said it was difficult to hear the sound system during the Christmas parade and it was time to upgrade. Martuccio said a back up microphone will also be part of the upgrade.
Martuccio also said Aqua Ohio has agreed to put the Jefferson High School Falcon logo on the water tower adjacent to Lake City Plating.
Diehl commended the village street department regarding their work during the recent high-wind spurts the last two weekend. “They did a nice job on cleaning up the brush, he said.
Martuccio said the village has tried to stay ahead on cutting branches of trees which kept village trees from causing much damage. The village is also planning on being proactive relating to trees in the future.
“We are going to start planting some trees in another month,” Martuccio said.
In other business:
• Village council passed a resolution amending the code of ordinances for the village.
• Council also approved an Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council Energized Community grant which will be used for the summer concert series.
• Council also approved moving recreation department employee Katie Sweeny to a full time rate of $20 an hour after working for the village for a year.
• Richard Dean was also hired for a full time utility/maintenance position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.