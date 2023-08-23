JEFFERSON — The new school year got off to a good start on Tuesday with students rekindling relationships and making new ones, according to administrators in the Jefferson Area Local Schools.
Superintendent John Montanaro said new staff members at the high school have been doing a great job of communicating to students, teachers and other staff.
Richard Shields was on his first day on the job as principal at Jefferson Area High School and said he is excited about coming home to Ashtabula County and developing relationships with students.
Shields grew up in Conneaut and worked for the Conneaut Area City Schools before taking an assistant principal job in the Canfield school district.
Montanaro said new JAHS Athletic Director Greg Juhola has been doing a great job of keeping everybody in the loop as well.
Children at Jefferson Area Elementary School were excited about their new playground equipment. As students realized they had state of the art equipment they made a running beeline for the sliding boards and swing sets.
Montanaro said new equipment was also placed at Rock Creek Elementary School. He said the old equipment at Jefferson Elementary School will be installed at Giddings Park in the village and portions of the Rock Creek equipment were purchased by community organizations saving the school money in demolition costs.
Montanaro said the district is focusing on increasing attendance figures. He said the elementary school had good numbers, but the junior high and high school did not reach goals.
Montanaro said Jeremy Huber’s work with teachers as student success administrator last year improved scores and he will continue to seek ways to help teachers bring knowledge to their students.
Huber also said the district had a 10-percent absence record and want to reduce that to five percent.
Shields said the kids were great during the first day. He said he hopes to continue the positive test results and continue to improve.
“I want to raise the bar each year,” he said.
Jefferson Elementary School Principal Alex Anderson said the building was in great shape thanks to the hard work of the secretaries and custodians. He also said some teachers started coming to school as early as Aug. 1 to prepare for the new year.
