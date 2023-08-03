JEFFERSON — A cooperative effort between the village and the Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce will mean a lot more chances for fun for area residents.
JACC President Patty Fisher said the village and chamber are working together to bring people out to have fun and enjoy the varied activities.
Tonight “Music in the Park” is planned for 6 p.m.-8 p.m. with food trucks and a beer/wine tent available at Giddings Park, Fisher said. The Glass House Band is scheduled to perform and all proceeds from the beer/wine sale will go to the Jefferson Recreation Department.
On Friday evening the a “safety forces water war” is scheduled for 7 p.m. to be followed by “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” during the weekly movie in the park event with a concession stand offering cotton candy and popcorn.
On Saturday Jefferson Sumer Fest is planned with carriage rides from noon-2 p.m., a food-eating contest at 1 p.m., a car show from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. and dunk tank from noon-6 p.m.
4 Kings & A Queen is scheduled to perform from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. and the beer and wine tent is to be offered again.
