JEFFERSON — The village of Jefferson has applied for an Ohio Public Works grant to help pay for a major project at the wastewater treatment plant, said Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio.
Martuccio said major concrete work and a new tank are needed at the plant and the project is estimated to cost at least $500,000 with inflation factoring into the equation. He said the concrete work was last completed in 1962.
Martuccio also said the leak along Falcon Way has not yet been found but Aqua Ohio and the village are cooperating on the project.
A grant will hopefully pay for the paving of the street leading to the schools next summer, he said.
“We will have to find out where the leak is by the time we pave the road,” he said.
In other business:
• Martuccio said the Jefferson Nazarene Church has offered to paint the playground.
• A summer meals program began June 6 and is scheduled through July 29 for children ages 1-18.
“We have partnered up with Country Neighbor,” Martuccio said.
• Martuccio thanked Jefferson Deputy Police Chief Aaron Dumperth for the department’s assistance in communicating with residents in violation of ordinances related to junk cars and high grass.
• Council approved motions allowing Martuccio to go to an equipment show in Columbus and Village Clerk Patricia Fisher and a representative of the tax department to attend a municipal income tax seminar.
• Council approved a resolution allowing Martuccio to enter into a contract with Waste Management as the lowest and best bid for weekly curbside refuse pick up. The resolution will go into effect after 30 days, Martuccio said.
