JEFFERSON — Village officials are seeking a full-time recreation director who can develop creative programming that might bring revenue to the village, said Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio.
“We are looking for a business-minded person,” Martuccio said.
He said the department has been operating with a part-time contractor, but a full-time director is needed to reach its potential.
“We have assets that are underutilized,” Martuccio said of the recreation building, Giddings Hall, Giddings Park and other assets in the village.
He said potential revenues could offset the tax burden of recreation department expenses.
The department presently has five to six part-time employees whose duties include pre-school and senior citizen programs, and a cleaning staff and desk workers, Martuccio said.
Jefferson Mayor Brian Diehl said, via email, the full-time position will maximize village assets to benefit village residents.
Martuccio said the position has been posted and the village will accept applications until March 5 or until the position is filled. He said the position had been on the village wage scale ordinance, but had not been filled for a number of years.
Martuccio said the director would also be in charge of communicating with residents to determine what potential programs interest them.
Martuccio envisions the village increasing revenue through grants.
“It takes a lot of time to write grants and apply for grants,” he said.
